The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously. The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices, since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013. Given that, and her most recent wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement in 2019, the bar was set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called up any designer on earth, but she selected the one close to home: ex-husband, Kanye West.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO