The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2021 Met Gala

By Catherine Santino
 6 days ago
Awards season has officially begun and already, it’s been a whirlwind of head-turning fashion looks. Just 24 hours after the wild red carpet moments at the VMAs, the biggest stars in entertainment gathered yet again — but this time, on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the annual Met Gala. This year’s event was given the theme “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”, prompting guests to choose styles inspired by American fashion throughout history.

KTVZ

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Allyssia Alleyne, CNN and Oscar Holland, CNN and Nick Remsen, CNN. Pop culture’s most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry’s party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded...
Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
crossroadstoday.com

Simone Biles’ Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs

Simone Biles’ Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs. The 24-year-old gymnast attended the annual Costume Institute Gala in New York for the first time on Monday (13.09.21) night and donned a custom AREA x Athleta look designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, which featured a night sky-inspired bodysuit and a mini dress under a skirt embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals and needed several people to help her move up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Was Designed By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously. The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices, since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013. Given that, and her most recent wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement in 2019, the bar was set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called up any designer on earth, but she selected the one close to home: ex-husband, Kanye West.
