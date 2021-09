HAMMOND---Southeastern Louisiana University senior quarterback Cole Kelley added to his weekly honors on Tuesday, as he was named the LSWA Offensive Player of the Week. Kelley, a Lafayette, Louisiana native, was named Louisiana Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career. Earlier in the day, he claimed Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for the third time as a Lion after his performance in SLU’s season-opening 49-28 victory at North Alabama.

