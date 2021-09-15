3.0 earthquake rattles Sylmar area

A 3.0 earthquake centered in the Sylmar area rattled the San Fernando Valley Tuesday evening.

The quake hit at 5:57 p.m. near Sylmar and the city of San Fernando at a depth of almost 4 miles, according to the USGS.

Shaking was reported in Sherman Oaks and other parts of the San Fernando Valley.

There were no reports of damages.

