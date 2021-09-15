3.0 earthquake rattles Sylmar area
A 3.0 earthquake centered in the Sylmar area rattled the San Fernando Valley Tuesday evening. The quake hit at 5:57 p.m. near Sylmar and the city of San Fernando at a depth of almost 4 miles, according to the USGS. Shaking was reported in Sherman Oaks and other parts of the San Fernando Valley. There were no reports of damages. How to prepare for an earthquake
ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."
Comments / 5