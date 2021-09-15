CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Fernando, CA

3.0 earthquake rattles Sylmar area

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3Z1X_0bwGwtmX00

A 3.0 earthquake centered in the Sylmar area rattled the San Fernando Valley Tuesday evening.

The quake hit at 5:57 p.m. near Sylmar and the city of San Fernando at a depth of almost 4 miles, according to the USGS.

Shaking was reported in Sherman Oaks and other parts of the San Fernando Valley.

There were no reports of damages.

How to prepare for an earthquake

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC7

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Carson area, shakes SoCal

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck in the Carson area Friday night, with shaking felt throughout the Los Angeles region. Reports of shaking were felt in the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, Ventura County, Orange County and possibly as far south as San Diego, according to the USGS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy