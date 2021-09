PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In the past 60 days, the Pikeville Fire Department has been involved in multiple rescues. One in July, where a kayaker got stuck in swift water. Two high-angle rescues were performed in August. One on Foxcroft Lane after a man was stranded on a high ledge after tipping his lawnmower over the bank and another at the cut-through on Aug. 26. A flash flooding rescue was also performed just last week on August 30.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO