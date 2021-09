PISCATAWAY, N.J. – — The Delaware football team had the longest rush of the game and the longest made field goal by either team, but it wasn't enough to take down FBS opponent Rutgers on the road Saturday afternoon as it fell 45-13. "I expected us to play better, I don't think there's any doubt that I'm disappointed in the way the game played out," said head coach Danny Rocco. "I did tell the team at the end that there's nothing to be ashamed of. Don't hang your head. Don't walk out of here feeling ashamed in any way. They were a really good team and they played a really good game. We had opportunities to hang around. We didn't take advantage of those."

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO