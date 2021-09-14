Allan G. Wilson, 81, of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Allan G. Wilson, age 81 of County Route 36, passed away unexpectedly at his family home Saturday September 11, 2021. Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at St. Lawrence Church, Louisville with Rev. Severinus officiating. Interment to be held immediately following the services in the parish cemetery with full Military Honors.www.wwnytv.com
Comments / 0