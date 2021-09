There’s something daring about the high fastball. It captivates me, with the guts it takes to throw it on top of the talent to blast it past an elite hitter, it’s just a wonderful pitch to think about. For so long in our baseball watching — and playing, if you’re cool enough — lives, that was kind of looked at as a dangerous place to pitch. If you miss, and the ball ends up somewhere closer to the waist than the letters, you’re bound to give up a laser of a ball.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO