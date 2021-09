​Five judges from around the state are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to adopt a new rule restricting the use of shackles on juveniles in court. “Every weekday, children ages 10 to 17 are brought into Wisconsin juvenile courtrooms in shackles,” a supporting memo filed with the petition says. “A few are shackled because a judge or court commissioner has found them likely to flee, or likely to be disruptive in the courtroom. But most are shackled simply because it is routine – sometimes based on a sheriff’s policy, sometimes because it is the way it has always been done.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO