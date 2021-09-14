CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience the Serenity of the Catskills With This Off-Grid Shipping Container Cabin

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated two hours north of New York City, this shipping container cabin boasts sustainable design and cozy glamping comforts. Spending your vacation in a shipping container in the remote woods might seem like an odd choice at first, but one look inside the Container Cabin in the Catskills is all it takes to fall in love with this cargotecture getaway. Fitted out with modern amenities and lined in timber, this cozy, energy-efficient cabin offers comfort, charm, and a tranquil atmosphere.

