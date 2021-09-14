CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkUvK_0bwGnDpU00 Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary Koch

Clackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse.

Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins.

The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities for virtual attendees to support CWS in their mission through donation or bidding in an online auction.

The auction opened for bidding on Monday and will remain open through 12 p.m. Friday.

This year's honorees include Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, Providence Forensic Nurse Katie Schafer and longtime Camp HOPE Oregon volunteer Mary Koch.

"We are so thankful of the generosity for the community," said Executive Director Melissa Erlbaum. "Many civic leaders and elected officials have inquired about the needs of survivors, advocating for legislation and critical funding for the services we provide, and volunteers have gone above and beyond."

"We truly value the importance of community," she added. "When we create community, we thrive together. Community is wellness. Community is healing. For us at CWS, community is everything and we are so grateful."

Sen. Rob Wagner will be honored for his contributions in prioritizing violence prevention education, notably by proposing and passing legislation in 2019 requiring Oregon school districts to develop policies to prevent youth suicide. Wagner was also a chief sponsor for a 2019 bill requiring Holocaust and genocide education in Oregon schools.

Sen. Kathleen Taylor will be honored for her leadership in bringing awareness and funding to issues of domestic and sexual violence. Taylor supported a bill passed in August extending applicability of several education policies related to intrapersonal violence and harassment to private schools.

Providence Forensic Nurse Katie Schafer will be honored for her work in providing medical care to sexual assault survivors. ??Schafer leads Providence's statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program, a network of registered nurses with specialized training to care for survivors of sexual assault.

Mary Koch will be honored for her contributions as a nurse volunteer with Camp HOPE America, an overnight summer camp with a chapter in Oregon where youth impacted by domestic or sexual assault participate in a week of rafting, campfires and the full gamut of traditional camp activities while fostering a community that can support each other through shared life experiences.

To donate to CWS, click here or text CWS to 44-321. To RSVP for the ceremony or to register for the auction, click here .

Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community's best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what's happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

