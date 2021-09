Shares in Macau casino operators collapsed Wednesday after officials in the world's biggest gambling city unveiled plans for a crackdown that would tighten their grip on the already beleaguered industry. The move comes as the government in mainland China embarks on a crackdown on a wide range of industries -- including tech and private education firms -- as it looks to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy.

GAMBLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO