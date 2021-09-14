CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOL, Why Would You Admit That: Mom Just Revealed That Dad Is Her Soulmate

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a time and a place for openness and candor, but some things in life are just best kept to yourself. Case in point: Mom just freely admitted that Dad is her soulmate. Moments ago during lunch, Mom casually let it slip that she considers Dad her soulmate, which is a baffling and embarrassing thing to say about a man who is unremarkable in literally every single way. Like, Dad isn’t a soulmate. He’s a schlubby nobody with a boring-ass job and a thoroughly average personality who keeps a bin of peanut butter pretzels on his nightstand to snack on. Not sure how anyone could look at him stretched out on his La-Z-Boy in ill-fitting sweats watching American Pickers and say, “Here is the one who holds the key to my heart.” No offense, Mom, but if you believe Dad is the guy, out of all the billions of people in the world, who God created you to be with, then God fucked you over pretty hard. Dad objectively sucks.

