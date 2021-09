We're just a matter of weeks away from the return of Batwoman, with the hit The CW series poised to debut its third season in mid-October. Fans have been intrigued to see exactly what this new batch of episodes holds for Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), and luckily, we've started to get an inkling, with the Season 3 trailer being released earlier this week. If that wasn't enough, the network has also released a poster for the new season, which shows Ryan standing outside of the gates of Arkham Asylum, a nod to the show's new quest recovering artifacts from previous Batman villains, which were accidentallly released in Gotham in the Season 2 finale.

