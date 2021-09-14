CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federer-backed shoemaker ON prices IPO above range, valued at over $6 billion

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range, valuing the company at over $6 billion. On priced 31.1 million shares offered at $24 each, compared with a target range of...

MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Steinhoff-owned Mattress Firm files confidentially for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Mattress Firm Group Inc, the mattress selling business of South African retail group Steinhoff, on Monday confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering in the United States. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said in August it was evaluating options https://www.reuters.com/article/steinhoff-intln-mattress-firm-ipo-idUSL8N2Q24G0, including a public listing, for Mattress...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Freshworks Raises U.S. IPO Price Range, Targets Nearly $10 Billion Valuation

(Reuters) -Freshworks Inc on Monday raised its target price range for a U.S. initial public offering, which could bring up the valuation of the business and customer engagement software company to nearly $9.6 billion. The San Mateo, California-based company expects to raise $969 million at the top end of its...
STOCKS
Roger Federer
J.p. Morgan
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
New Haven Register

Universal Music Group Valued at $39 Billion Before Tuesday's IPO

Universal Music Group’s long-awaited debut on the stock market doesn’t officially launch until Tuesday morning in Europe, but the process just began with Euronext announcing that the technical reference price for UMG’s shares is around $21.70 per share (€18.50), which would place its value at around $39 billion. The price,...
ENTERTAINMENT
pymnts

Business Software Firm Freshworks Hikes IPO Price Range

Freshworks has raised the target price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), now potentially looking at a $9.6 billion valuation, Reuters reported. The company, based in California, works in business and consumer engagement software. The company expects to raise $969 million at the top end of its price...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEKU

A Chinese Real Estate Company Is Walloping Your Stocks. Here's Why

Stock markets from Hong Kong to New York were hit by a major sell-off on Monday as a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate called China Evergrande Group faces a potentially devastating debt default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 614 points, its worst performance in about two months, after earlier...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Financial stocks hard hit in selloff

Components of the Financial Select SPDR Fund outpaced other sectors into the red in early trading on Monday as part of a broad market selloff tied to jitters around China property giant Evergrande. Berkshire Hathaway fell 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5%, Bank of America gave up 2.9%, Wells Fargo dropped 3.1%, Morgan Stanley fell 2.8%, Citigroup retreated by 3.4%, Goldman Sachs dropped 3.1% and BlackRock fell 2.6%. The Financial Select SPDR Fund is off by 2.1%, outpacing the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500 into negative territory.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Toast boosts expected IPO pricing, could be valued at up to $18 billion

Payment-technology company Toast Inc. offered updating pricing expectations Monday for its upcoming initial public offering. The company now expects the offering to price at $34 to $36 a share, up from $30 to $33 a share previously. Toast still intends to 21.7 million shares through the deal, so the company could raise up to $781 million at the high end of the expected pricing range. The offering would value Toast at up to $18 billion at the high end of the range. Toast offers payment processing and order-management software for restaurants. Its planned IPO comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 4.0% over the past three months and as the S&P 500 has gained 4.2% in that span.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

India’s Cars24 nearly doubles valuation to over $1.8 billion after fund raise

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian used-car platform Cars24 said on Monday it has raised $450 million from investors including SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2, nearly doubling its valuation to $1.84 billion. The fund raise included a $340 mln Series F equity round featuring investments from Vision Fund 2, Tencent Holdings...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Lufthansa launches $2.5 billion capital increase

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Lufthansa said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase that it expects will result in proceeds of 2.14 billion euros ($2.51 billion) to pay back part of a state bailout Germany’s top airline received during the coronavirus crisis. The subscription period of the right issue, in which...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Hyundai Heavy Industries shares jump above IPO price on debut

SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shares closed 86% above their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut in South Korea on Friday. The shipbuilder, one of the largest in the world, raised $935 million from its IPO, with much of the proceeds set to fund investments in new technology.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

“Monster reallocations” to stocks as U.S. tax threat recedes – BofA

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors stampeded into stocks and out of cash as global equity funds witnessed their biggest inflows since March 2021 while large-cap U.S. funds enjoyed a record haul, a weekly round-up by BofA showed on Friday. At $51.2 billion, stock funds attracted large inflows in the week to...
STOCKS

