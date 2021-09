Here are all the Fortnite Season 8 Cube locations to be found in the game at this time. Following the climactic close of the alien-themed season, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 cubes fell from the sky, and the new season is being themed entirely around these cubes. The purple Kevin the Cube is the most famous and can be found in Fortnite once again, but it’s been joined by Gold and Blue cubes too. Where are they?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO