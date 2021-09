CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State was steady and methodical with the football Saturday night. With three of their five scoring drives lasting double-digit plays and holding possession for more than 35 minutes, nearly 11 minutes longer than South Dakota Mines, the Eagles moved the ball with relative ease through the air and on the ground en route to a 31-20 victory over the Hardrockers in the annual Battle for the Eagle Rock Trophy at Elliot Field.

CHADRON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO