The tennis world was always expecting history to be made at the US Open; they just weren’t expecting it to happen on Saturday, too. Meet Emma Raducanu: the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title — any major, ever — in the Open Era. She defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the 2021 US Open final in the first meeting of two teen sensations in the championship match since Serena Williams bested Martina Hingis in 1999.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO