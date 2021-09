Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dived 2.07 percent or 630.51 points to 29,869.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.21 percent or 46.36 points to 2,053.81. Evergrande, one of China's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion. There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm's potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO