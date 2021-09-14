Akufo-Addo appoints Isaac Osei as GHAPOHA board chair
Former MD of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei, has been appointed chairperson of the 11-member board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA). Other members of the board are: the Director-General of GHAPOHA, Michael A. Luguje, Mabel Asi Sagoe of the transport ministry, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, director of the Takoradi Port, Sandra Opoku, director of the Tema Port, and Benonita Bismark representing the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.www.primenewsghana.com
Comments / 0