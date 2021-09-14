CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Akufo-Addo appoints Isaac Osei as GHAPOHA board chair

By Primenewsghana.com
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer MD of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei, has been appointed chairperson of the 11-member board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA). Other members of the board are: the Director-General of GHAPOHA, Michael A. Luguje, Mabel Asi Sagoe of the transport ministry, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, director of the Takoradi Port, Sandra Opoku, director of the Tema Port, and Benonita Bismark representing the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Prof. Peter Quartey re-appointed to ADB Board

Economist and Director at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Prof. Peter Quartey has been re-elected to the nine-member Board of Directors of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), for a second term. This was announced during the inauguration ceremony for the board in Accra. The board of...
primenewsghana.com

MMDCE list: Akufo-Addo criticised for appointing few women

Deputy National Youth Organiser for the NDC, Ruth Dela Seddoh, has expressed her disappointment in Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to appoint more females as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). The President released the list of MMDCE nominees to head the local government last week. The list contained 260...
financemagnates.com

CySEC Appoints Dr. George Theocharides as New Chair

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) appointed Dr George Theocharides as the new Chairman of the regulator on Wednesday after a decision by the Council of Ministers. He succeeded Demetra Kalogerou as her tenure as the regulatory head came to an end. Along with the new Chairman, the regulator...
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo attends 76th session of UN General Assembly

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Friday, 17th September 2021, as leader of Ghana’s delegation to the 76th Session of the United Nation’s General Assembly. He will also, on this trip, hold bilateral engagements with some colleague Heads of State; NATO Secretary General, MR. J. Stoltenberg; top Economist Jeffery Sachs; WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as well as other world figures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Private Service#Ghapoha#Md#The Takoradi Port#Grcl
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo releases short-listed names for MMDCEs across Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved a shortlist of nominations for Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) across the country. The list contains the names of 37 women with Elizabeth K. Tawiah Sackey nominated for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly. If she wins, she will replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the...
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo rallies ECOWAS leaders to deal firmly with Guinea situation

Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Akufo-Addo, is rallying his colleague Heads of State to bring suggestions on how to deal decisively with the political situation in Guinea, Conakry. Opening the extraordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra...
primenewsghana.com

Economy rebounding faster from Covid-19 impact than envisioned – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, says Ghana’s economy rebounding faster from the ravages of COVID-19 than envisioned, following a slow rate of growth in 2020. Speaking at the maiden edition of the Presidential Business Support, on Tuesday, 14th September 2021, at the Kempinski Hotel, President Akufo-Addo noted the support offered by the private sector, coupled with effective management of the COVID-19 crisis by Government, have seen the Ghanaian economy outperforming her peers, and rebounding faster than envisioned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo urges world leaders to turn COVID-19 crisis into SDGs accelerator

Nana Akufo-Addo has urged world leaders to hasten the implementation of the 17 UN SDGs in order to build a fairer, healthier, safer and more prosperous world for all. According to President Akufo-Addo, who is Co-Chair of the Group of Eminent Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, “As our world strives to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have to turn the crisis into an opportunity, and ramp up actions necessary to achieve the SDGs.”
primenewsghana.com

Abibata Mahama Zakaria is MASLOC's new CEO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria as the CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC). The former deputy CEO of MASLOC replaces her immediate past boss, Stephen Amoah, who is currently the MP for Nhyiaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region. She served as a...
primenewsghana.com

A few interesting facts about Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana celebrates him today

Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, is a controversial but loved historical figure in Ghana’s history. As a leader and advocate of pan-Africanism, he led Ghana to independence in 1957. From that point, Ghana became this beacon, a symbol of hope for all African countries. His intellect and determination are...
primenewsghana.com

Your vision remains an anchor for African liberation – Ellembele MP eulogises Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, released a statement to eulogise Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as the country marks his birthday today. In a statement as the legislator for Dr Nkrumah’s home constituency, the MP said the vision of Ghana’s first President remains an anchor...
primenewsghana.com

Nkrumah trends as Ghanaians celebrate him on Twitter

Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, is trending on Twitter after Ghanaians from all walks of life take to the social media platform to celebrate him on his birthday today. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day has been made a statutory public holiday. The day which falls on September 21 has been...
AFP

Nigeria, Ghana sprint to join digital currency race

Nigeria and Ghana are racing to adopt a central bank digital currency as they look to ride the wave of popularity of cryptocurrencies in West Africa's two largest economies. Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, will launch its eNaira digital currency on October 1, while Ghana will trial e-Cedi from this month.
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Prime Sites Capital Program To Boost Investment And Job Creation In Illinois

CHICAGO—Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new program designed to attract investment to Illinois from companies that will create well-paying jobs and expand the state’s foothold in high-growth industries. The Prime Sites program is a highly competitive capital grant opportunity for companies proposing large-scale development projects that will create at least 50 well-paying jobs for Illinois residents. This Continue Reading
AFP

IMF execs meet over charges boss changed data to favor China

The International Monetary Fund's board of directors met Tuesday over charges that its director, Kristalina Georgieva, pressured staff in 2017 when she was the World Bank CEO to change data in a key ranking report to paint China in a more positive light. The independent investigation found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva and then World Bank President Jim Yong Kim pressured staff to change their methodology to allow China not to dip in the closely watched rankings.
Morning Sun

Alma planning commission chair resigns; recall effort launched

Alma Planning Commission Chairman Don Ayers has resigned. The move came immediately after city commissioners voted 4-2 to reject his board’s recommendation to deny a conditional rezoning request to allow a former Alma nursing home to be converted into a facility to house young male refugees. Ayers, who was a...
primenewsghana.com

President, GSS claim hugely different 2nd quarter economic growth rates

On Wednesday last week, corporate Ghana found itself bemused – or in some cases confounded – when the Ghana Statistical Service announced that Ghana’s economy grew 3.9% in the second quarter of 2021. While this represents an improvement on the 3.1 percent growth recorded for the first quarter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy