Akufo-Addo appoints Isaac Osei as GHAPOHA board chair

Nana Akufo-Addo has urged world leaders to hasten the implementation of the 17 UN SDGs in order to build a fairer, healthier, safer and more prosperous world for all. According to President Akufo-Addo, who is Co-Chair of the Group of Eminent Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, “As our world strives to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have to turn the crisis into an opportunity, and ramp up actions necessary to achieve the SDGs.”

21 HOURS AGO