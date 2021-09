One of the most prominent festivals in the Hindu tradition concluded after a multi-day celebration in Aurora. Thousands of Indian Americans from Aurora, and throughout the western Chicago suburbs, gathered in an open-air tent in the State’s second-largest city to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, which honors the birth of Lord Ganesh, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and his prominence as the ‘Remover of Obstacles’ and ‘Lord of New Beginnings’. It is believed that devotees who pray to Ganesh are able to fulfill their wishes and desires.

AURORA, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO