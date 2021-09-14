CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Tuesday began the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan, but getting there will require remarkable legislative nimbleness, since Biden has said the revenue to pay for it must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year.

