CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Former mayor: Oregon City needs end point on urban renewal

By John Williams
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Md7LH_0bwGcFCd00 John Williams: We have little to show for 40 years and $60 million of spending public funds

Forty years and $60 million of Oregon City Urban Renewal Agency spending, and what do we have to show for the OCURA's time and public money?

A city hall, a train station, repairs at the old library, the fire station, street repairs and a Main Street "streetscape" (twice) are good public ventures, but they are public properties not paying any property taxes. Isn't OCURA's main goal to increase the city tax base? We are told we'll get our money back later from increased property tax values. Isn't that the concept of urban renewal (UR)?

How then did we make out with taxpaying private properties? OCURA granted $120,000 to remodel the 505 Tavern building on Main into a coffee shop and bookstore, contributed funds to infrastructure around the new apartment complex in the Cove area and "granted" a few new "storefronts" on Main Street. Oh, yes, OCURA funded a wine bar and eatery inside a furniture store on Main (cost $75,000).

When will we get a return on the millions of tax dollars spent, you ask? None of the property tax values accumulated, nor any of the $3 million held by OCURA in a special account, will be redistributed to local governments until the UR plan is closed. It's not necessary to close the Urban Renewal Agency, just the UR plan area. If the plan were closed today, overlapping governments (Clackamas Fire, the city of Oregon City, the county library district, Oregon City School District and more) would get more than $200 million in property tax value income and a share in the cash to boost their general budgets.

How did we get here? UR, as a financing technique, was created in California. The aim was to promote affordable housing and economic projects using federal money and local property taxes. "Free money" was the popular cry until several years ago, when California's governor and legislature did away with the "gold rush" UR program. They recognized that UR was sucking the life out of many cities.

Oregon Legislature leaders -- looking for solutions to a housing shortage, mainly in the Portland metro are -- picked up on the California plan, and in 1958 asked voters to amend the state constitution by establishing a new financing plan for local governments.

A legislative committee explanation said: "There are many substandard neighborhoods in cities where costs of public services such as police, health, fire protection and welfare are far greater than the taxes paid on property located within these neighborhoods. This places a heavy tax burden on the community as a whole. Redevelopment has been found to be the only practical method of restoring these rundown and substandard districts."

Redevelopment costs would be paid from increased tax values created. Financing would be two-thirds federal grants and one-third city bonds. No new taxes! The 1958 measure failed. The measure was back on the 1960 ballot and passed with a substantial majority.

Chapter IX of the Constitution was amended to include section 1c authorizing a financing scheme for projects: Use increased land values to pay the cost of bonded indebtedness.

The Oregon City Commission, fearing downtown land values would fall as Clackamas County moved its operation up on the hill, passed an ordinance in 1980 authorizing the creation of a URA as per ORS 457.

Unfortunately, in the early 1980s, federal funding for cities dried up. In the 1990s, a citizen-sponsored tax revolt capped increases in property tax valuations to 3% a tax year, except for new buildings.

The newly formed OCURA selected 10 members and its first business was to create the Downtown/North End UR plan area. The plan, with amendments, is still in effect in 2021 after 40 years.

UR projects, in usual circumstances, are scheduled to end in 10 or 15 or 20 years. And yet here we are 40 years later with OCURA still looking for the "Midas touch" with all of "downtown" as an economic project.

What will we get if we continue the OCURA for the next 40 years? More of the same? Is it time to end or modify our downtown plan? I think so.

John Williams, a former mayor of Oregon City, runs the website urshuffle.com.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Demolition begins at former paper mill in Oregon City

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde launches effort to restore its land at Willamette Falls habitat site for native fish. Tribal leaders and council members from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde gathered alongside members of the Oregon City Commission on Tuesday to commemorate the first day of on-site demolition work at the former Blue Heron paper mill.
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Commissioner: Oregon City needs to help citizens in planning

Denyse McGriff: How should we level the playing field to involve more residents in the public involvement process?Oregon's land use planning laws begin with Goal 1. At its core, Goal 1 requires "the opportunity for citizens to be involved in all phases of the planning process." Each city and county must have a citizen involvement program that addresses: 1. Opportunities for widespread public involvement; 2. Effective two-way communication with the public; 3. The ability for the public to be involved in all phases of the planning process; 4. Making technical information easy to understand; A...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Clackamas County chair pitches alternatives to vax mandate

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The U.S. Senate passed the bill with broad support — the House should not wait to move the bill and its crucial funding for broadband, roads, bridges and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Delay pushes lawmakers to edge on redistricting

House is scheduled to return Sept. 25 after COVID results in testing; deadline for lawmakers to act is Sept. 27. A confirmed coronavirus case and its after-effects will push the Oregon House close to a Sept. 27 deadline for lawmakers to approve congressional and legislative redistricting plans. The House will...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon rent hikes capped at 'relatively tame' 9.9% in 2022

The statewide rent control doesn't include recent inflation or the tightening multi-family vacancy rate. Landlords across Oregon may jack up rents as much as 9.9% in 2022, state officials say. The Department of Administrative Services approved the statewide maximum increase, which takes effect next calendar year, under an emergency rent...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Metz, Liebman: Every voter in every state should vote by mail

Samuel Metz is a physician from Southwest Portland. Robert Liebman is a professor of sociology at Portland State University.Voting by mail scares politicians. But the scared politicians keeps changing. Today, Republican legislators fear that voting by mail will skew elections Democratic. Twenty-five years ago, however, Oregon's Democratic governor vetoed the Republican proposal to switch to voting by mail. He feared voting by mail would skew elections Republican. How the wheel turns. And keeps turning. This year, Vermont's Republican governor coaxed a partial vote-by-mail bill out of his legislature only over objections of skeptical Democrats. Now, with two decades of voting...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City resident seeks help with cancer treatment

Romance novelist Dee Lake 'keeping the highest faith that I will get through this'. An Oregon City resident is seeking to raise $45,500 for cancer treatment.Â. Dee Lake, a resident of the McLoughlin Neighborhood since 1995, said she's seeking to treat her breast cancer with a cryoablation process not covered by her insurance. She was diagnosed by a Providence Medical Center pathologistÂ in September and recommended for treatment immediately.Â
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Oregon Legislature#Infrastructure#Ocura#The Urban Renewal Agency#The Downtown North End Ur
Portland Tribune

Oregon City seeks names for park under construction

$987,000 project on 3-acre site is being built in the Hazel Grove/Westling Farm neighborhood. Oregon City is inviting all residents to recommend names for the park currently under construction in the Hazel Grove/Westling Farm Neighborhood, which is informally called Filbert Run Park. The new park is located at 11720 Hazelnut...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Oregon City mayor needs to actually support inclusion

Mindy Redburn: Rachel Lyles Smith officially backs a diverse community but personally promotes exclusion of two groups. I am emailing as a concerned citizen of Oregon City. Recently the Newberg School Board voted to ban all signs and symbols (including flags) related to Black Lives Matter and Pride from school grounds and prohibit any staff or teachers from wearing anything related to BLM and Pride. This was quickly rescinded due to community outrage.
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Opinion: Citizen participation needed on ODOT tolling project

Lorely Miller of Oregon City: Help rally citizen support for initiative petition to get this on the ballotI just want to say thank you to Pamplin Media Group for your articles on the Oregon Tolling Project. It seems that this project is being slid in without an effort to allow for citizen participation in order to avoid opposition. This project will certainly affect our communities surrounding the toll placement in an adverse manner. I appreciate your effort to inform the public of what ODOT is doing with the help of our state legislators and county officials. The recent opinion piece by Paul Edgar was excellent information to share and it hopefully helps to rally citizen support for the initiative petition to get this toll project on the ballot for citizens to choose! Keep up the great work, Pamplin! We are counting on you when others refuse to inform! Lorely Miller is a resident of Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Former mayor: Oregon City promotes transparency with policies

Doug Neeley: City Commission should not have been surprised that planners inform developers of pending changes. During the Oregon City's City Commission meeting of Aug. 5, Oregon City resident and former Oregon City Planning Commission member Tom Geil chastised the Planning Department for informing developers, who had already submitted pre-applications, that a code change would be coming to the City Commission that might affect their application.
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

OPINION: Together we can remove barriers to civic engagement

Raising children is a lot of work. So, let's make it easier for families to participate in community and civic events.As a working parent to two young children, my desire to be deeply engaged in civic activities often rubs up against the realities of juggling household needs, employer commitments, a pandemic puppy, and elusive self-care aspirations. The recent return to in-person learning for my second-grader only further complicated routines, now that drop-off and pick-up no longer take place in our kitchen. That said, I know (albeit in the back of my mind) that civic engagement is vital to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County: Metro no longer offering $24M housing loan

Commissioners say funding advance beyond $5M is unlikely until the county reaches agreement. Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, announced Metro housing officials are not offering the county a $24 million funding advance for Supportive Housing Services, despite conflicting reports circulating throughout the county. "We have confirmed,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Judge orders new ballot title for Oregon City water measure

Clackamas County Circuit Court additionally denies request to change explanatory statement. Clackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on Tuesday, Sept. 7, approved a petition to change the ballot title of an Oregon City measure seeking voter authorization to temporarily raise annual water rates above the charter limit for six years.
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Clackamas County to host virtual town hall for suicide prevention

Event to be held Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. and feature a panel of Clackamas County health expertsClackamas County commissioners will be hosting a town hall on suicide prevention awareness and mental health resources on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. A panel of Clackamas County health experts will present on a variety of subjects related to mental health, including tips on what to do if you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health issue, as well as information about peer support and the various mental health resources available throughout the county. Panelists will include Mental Health...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
166
Followers
519
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy