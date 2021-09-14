Schoolcraft schools comply with mask mandate
Schoolcraft public schools will comply with an order from the Kalamazoo County Department of Health imposing a mask mandate as a precaution against COVID-19. The mandate requires children in grades kindergarten through six to wear a mask at school. It was issued just weeks before the school year began. Prior to this decision, Superintendent Rick Frens and the school board at an August board meeting indicated the district would not enforce a mask mandate. Board members also stated in that meeting the district would respect the choices of students and staff on vaccinations and mask wearing.southcountynews.org
