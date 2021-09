Paul Atcheson: Democracy: In danger of the decline. In a January Letter to the Editor I noted that Trump had finally done something that would benefit all Americans for years to come. His inept attempt to thwart our democratic processes could encourage political and social leaders to institute safeguards against it repeating under a more capable single-minded revolutionary. That optimism was misplaced. Indeed, our country’s leaders are moving us further into socially destructive schisms, pandering for votes from a crowd drinking the Kool-Aid of a shallow, charismatic autocrat wannabe.

BOULDER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO