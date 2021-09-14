CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Customs Agents Discover 86 Fake Sports Championship Rings In Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujeqL_0bwGX2qO00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Counterfeiters are apparently going after sports fans.

In Chicago, U.S. Customs authorities found 86 fake championship rings for the Bulls, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The rings came from China and were headed to Missouri.

The counterfeiters must have been hoping no one would look very closely, because agents say the rings are not even very good fakes.

If they were real, they would have been worth more than $2 million.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Herald-Palladium

Chicago resists putting life rings at risky lake piers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Park District said it plans to put life rings along the Lake Michigan waterfront but only in areas that are considered safe to swim, upsetting the mother of a college student who drowned off a pier. "I’m infuriated,“ said Maria Diaz, whose son, Miguel Cisneros,...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Constable: Chicago sports jersey debate is Justin time

With Labor Day over, Chicago sports fans can turn their attention to fall. The White Sox are gearing up for the MLB playoffs. The Cubs are about to pull the plug on a shocking season and go into hibernation. And the Bears are ready to start the NFL season Sunday night. But do fans have the jerseys they need?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Missouri State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago CBP seizes fake COVID-19 vaccination cards with misspelled words

CHICAGO - A stash of counterfeit COVID vaccination cards was seized by US customs agents at O’Hare Airport — and while they may look legit, they contain some errors that tipped off investigators. The shipment of fake cards was headed from China to an address in Ohio. "They do represent...
CHICAGO, IL
ourcommunitynow.com

Prep Sports In And Near Chicago: The Week Ahead

Sports seasons are well underway at high schools in and near Chicago, and Patch is teaming up with ScoreStream to give you this weekend's upcoming schedules for your favorite local teams. Illinois and the Chicago area are filled with crosstown rivalries and top tier teams that make for some great local matches.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Chicago Scientists Discover Extremophile Stock Boy in Mariano’s Trench

LAKE MICHIGAN — Aboard The Kroger Company’s flagship science vessel, the KSS Private Selection, their top researchers popped a bottle of champagne, celebrating publication of their latest discovery: a new species of stock boy, only 0.04 in long, discovered living at the bottom of Lake Michigan’s Mariano’s Trench. “This is...
WILDLIFE
Blue Springs Examiner

Early goals helps Sporting KC blank Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — José Mauri and Johnny Russell each scored in the opening six minutes and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night. Kansas City (12-5-7) has won six straight home matches against the Fire. Sporting has kept clean sheets in eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides in Kansas City. Chicago (6-12-5), which was coming off a 1-0 win at New York to snap a 19-match road winless run, was looking to win consecutive away games for the first time since October 2013.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Fakes#U S Customs#New York Yankees#St Louis Cardinals
wgnradio.com

Discover five Chicago women who blazed a trail for the arts with ‘Chicago Avant Garde’ at the Newberry Library

The history of Chicago arts has been built by many artists from many backgrounds. But a new exhibit at the Newberry Library highlights the contributions of five Chicago women who broke barriers of both gender and artistic convention to put their stamp on the creative arts. Exhibit curator Liesl Olson joins John Landecker to share what visitors can find at the Newberry.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland Scene

U.S. Customs Agents Nabbed Thousands of Fake Covid-19 Vax Cards and Pfizer Stickers in Ohio

The black market for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is real, and it's happening everywhere, including Ohio. U.S. Customs & Border Patrol (CBP) recently seized thousands of counterfeit vaccination materials at the Port of Cincinnati. In a release, CBP says the agency retrieved five shipments of the contraband, including 1,683 counterfeit vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers.
OHIO STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Responds To Usain Bolt Telling Her To Train Harder & Speak Less

Sha'Carri Richardson has been having a breakout year of sorts, and it's not necessarily because of her performance on the track. The American sprinter was one of the favorites in the 100M sprint ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but after she was suspended from competing at the event because of a failed drug test for cannabis, Richardson turned into a pop culture phenom.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
ESPN

Sporting KC score quickly in win over Chicago

Sporting Kansas City scored the fastest two goals in club history and then made the cushion last as they defeated the visiting Chicago Fire 2-0 Saturday night. Rookie Jose Mauri scored in the fourth minute and the second was scored by veteran Johnny Russell in the sixth minute. - ESPN+...
MLS
WebMD

More Than 6,000 Fake Vaccine Cards Seized by U.S. Customs

Sep. 18, 2021 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have seized more than 6,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards across the country. Two international mail packages from China with 70 fake cards were stopped in Pittsburgh last week, the news outlet reported. Both packages were intended for the same address, and an investigation is underway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
995qyk.com

Florida Passengers Sing “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” As Couple Gets Kicked Off Flight

Florida passengers sing “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” as anti-mask c0uple gets kicked OFF flight. Florida has taken a lot of heat for not stepping up and wearing a mask during the pandemic. While most abide by the rules at least on the flights I’ve been on, there are always those few who feel they need to make a point. Passengers on a flight from Miami supported the airline crew as they removed two on board who reportedly refused to wear a mask. As the couple gathered their things, passengers broke out in song. They sang the anthem sports fans often sing when the team they’re playing is clearly about to lose.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy