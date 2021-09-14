Customs Agents Discover 86 Fake Sports Championship Rings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Counterfeiters are apparently going after sports fans.

In Chicago, U.S. Customs authorities found 86 fake championship rings for the Bulls, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The rings came from China and were headed to Missouri.

The counterfeiters must have been hoping no one would look very closely, because agents say the rings are not even very good fakes.

If they were real, they would have been worth more than $2 million.