Lamont: School mask mandate should stay in place past Sept. 30 as infections continue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 numbers in the tri-state region continue to increase. Nearly 4,400 new cases were reported in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Gov. Tom Wolf was in Norristown on Wednesday morning talking up the state’s new school mask mandate that went into effect on Tuesday. Even with mask mandates in place, doctors are expecting to see a jump in COVID cases among children, but the governor is hoping masks will help keep the numbers under control and schools open. “We want to keep kids in the classroom this year, especially after the disruptions of last year,” Wolf said Wednesday. Wolf was at Hancock Elementary...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO