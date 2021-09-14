Lamont: School mask mandate should stay in place past Sept. 30 as infections continue
Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he wants the state’s mask mandate in public schools to extend past Sept. 30 when his pandemic-related powers are due to expire. Legislative leaders from both parties and the Lamont administration in a meeting later Tuesday discussed the possibility of a 120-day extension of his powers. That would coincide with start of regular legislative session in February 2022.www.sfgate.com
