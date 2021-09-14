CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont: School mask mandate should stay in place past Sept. 30 as infections continue

By Julia Bergman
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he wants the state’s mask mandate in public schools to extend past Sept. 30 when his pandemic-related powers are due to expire. Legislative leaders from both parties and the Lamont administration in a meeting later Tuesday discussed the possibility of a 120-day extension of his powers. That would coincide with start of regular legislative session in February 2022.

