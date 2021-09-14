Gianforte announces 2 judicial vacancies, seeks applicants
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday two District Court vacancies, one the retirement of a longstanding judge and the other a new bench funded by the state Legislature. For the second time since the new judicial appointment process was installed by the Legislature earlier this year, the Governor's Office solicited applications and nominations to fill the vacancies, this time in Yellowstone and Gallatin counties.mtstandard.com
Comments / 0