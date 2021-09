Thomas Longbella has always dreamed of being a professional golfer. And right now he’s closer to that goal than ever before. The Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate is one step closer as a part of the Korn Ferry Tour after advancing out of a pre-qualifying tournament recently in Madison, Miss. The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the PGA Tour and features pro golfers who have not yet reached the PGA Tour or those who have but did not earn enough FedEx Cup points to remain there.

