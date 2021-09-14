Don't tread on me and my community

According Don’t Forget To Feed Me Operations Manager Maria Koegl,. “Don’t Forget to Feed Me envisions a community in which all pet owners can feed their pets. “The American Pet Products Association reports that 67% of American households own a pet. According to Feeding America, one in seven Texans struggle with hunger. Tarrant County’s food insecurity is 18.1%, which is 2.7% greater than the national average. When people are faced with hunger, they often end up making tough choices. When they have a pet, that pet is often first to go in the name of putting food on the table. These decisions, while tough on the families, also lead to overcrowding at shelters, rescues at capacity, or pets just being abandoned on the side of the road. But it does not have to be that way.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO