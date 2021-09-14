CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Don't tread on me and my community

By Michelle Vlasak
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

"My body by choice" when said by a woman with an unwanted pregnancy, it affects her and her zygote. When said by an anti-vaxxer/masker it has the potential to effect or kill innocent children, other people's children already living in this world and other members of the community. You don't...

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernminn.com

Relay for Life a success despite smaller attendance

Cancer never sleeps, but neither do those dedicated to finding a cure. For the Relay for Life of Steele County, the overall turnout to the annual event Saturday was less than in past years. With COVID-19 numbers rising in the county, event officials weren’t surprised that this was the case. Still, dozens of people came out to the event for the Daikin Dash, silent auction, entertainment, food, fun and more.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tread#Zygote
Times Union

Kristi: I don't want my kids to wear masks at school

As my children get ready to go back to school, there’s a now-familiar — yet unfortunate — item on their supply list: face masks. When school wound down in June, I was confident the 2021-2022 academic year would be different. I ranted about this back then when parents complained about their children having to wear face masks in the heat.
KIDS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Insecure wife blames herself for insecurity

Dear Amy: I have been with my husband for 13 years. I have always been very insecure. It makes me paranoid when he texts other women, even if it's just friendly. I check his phone and see that he has deleted texts. This really bothers me, but he says he does it because it bothers me when he texts other women, even when there is nothing bad in the texts. That's true.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DFW Community News

North Texas Giving Day Booster: Don’t Forget To Feed Me

According Don’t Forget To Feed Me Operations Manager Maria Koegl,. “Don’t Forget to Feed Me envisions a community in which all pet owners can feed their pets. “The American Pet Products Association reports that 67% of American households own a pet. According to Feeding America, one in seven Texans struggle with hunger. Tarrant County’s food insecurity is 18.1%, which is 2.7% greater than the national average. When people are faced with hunger, they often end up making tough choices. When they have a pet, that pet is often first to go in the name of putting food on the table. These decisions, while tough on the families, also lead to overcrowding at shelters, rescues at capacity, or pets just being abandoned on the side of the road. But it does not have to be that way.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NJ.com

Quigley column hostile to religion; Housing Authority staff looks out for seniors; Thanks for 9/11 flag donation; Scooters out of control | Letters

It was extremely disappointing to read former Assemblywoman Joan Quigley’s latest op-ed, “Religion plays too big a role in determining how people vote,” published last Tuesday, which is unmistakably hostile toward religion and those who follow them. Ms. Quigley begins with implicit praise for the pluralism and tolerance which were...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Holland Sentinel

My Take: Don't forget these 3 words on Constitution Day

Constitution Day is an overlooked holiday. Yet this Sept. 17 should not go unnoticed. The foundational principle of our governing charter is at risk of being forgotten. Recalling it is essential to our national future. With the distance of 234 years, it’s easy to forget the revolutionary nature of the...
POLITICS
wmleader.com

Queens family donates COVID-19 oxygen machines to hospitals

A family active in Queens’ Sikh community has donated three oxygen machines to New York City hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Davinder Singh and his relatives donated one Invacare 10-liter oxygen machine to The Brooklyn Hospital Center, another to the Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn and the third to Flushing Hospital in Queens, said the family and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at a press conference Sunday.
southernminn.com

Saving water and money outdoors

At a time when Minnesota is experiencing droughts, we are fortunate in the Cannon River Watershed that we have access to plenty of groundwater. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to watch how we are using our water. One reason our water bills are so low in Minnesota...
ENVIRONMENT
southernminn.com

A house divided against itself …

The phrase “a house divided against itself can not stand,” may make us think of Abraham Lincoln, but Lincoln was actually quoting Jesus. After Jesus was falsely accused by the Pharisees of healing a blind man by the power of the devil He responded: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” (Matthew 12:25).
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

Don’t ask me for my pronouns

Last week, the Wall Street Journal ran an article about the growing trend of declaring one’s gender pronouns at work. Indeed, the practice has become ubiquitous, with pronouns popping up in the least expected of places, from email signatures and social media bios to professional name tags and video conferencing calls.
SCIENCE
weareteachers.com

My Student Recorded Me Without My Permission! What To Do if it Happens to You

Finding out a student recorded you without your knowledge is the stuff of teacher nightmares. Overall, teachers are caring, dedicated people doing their very best each day. But we’re human! Who can’t think of at least one classroom moment they’re glad wasn’t recorded? But students recording teachers without permission is a growing issue in the world of education, so it makes sense to prepare ourselves for it now. Sometimes, just having a plan in place is enough to make the possibility a bit less scary.
EDUCATION
southernminn.com

The meaning behind the POW/MIA table and ceremony

You may have noticed a table with place setting at the Faribault American Legion set off to the side. It’s meant to help remember those who were taken as Prisoners of War or were Missing in Action. It also is used during POW/MIA ceremonies on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, and whenever military personnel have a banquet or special meal. Various items have special meanings as described:
FARIBAULT, MN
southernminn.com

'Proles' envisions abuse of technology

We’ve all heard about George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984. But what could happen in the future?. That’s the question Joel E. Lorentzen tries to answer in his novel “Proles: A novel about 2084.”. Lorentzen, who was born in Davenport, Iowa, moved with his family to various acreages between Blue Grass...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy