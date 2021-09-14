CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portable Analyzer Brings Blood Testing to Rural Areas

By Michelle Hampson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood tests are vital for detecting and monitoring disease, but they are most often done near more populated areas, where the samples can be analyzed in a laboratory. Seeing the need for a more transportable system that can analyze blood samples in rural and remote areas, two researchers in India have developed a new design that is simple, affordable, and easily deployed anywhere where a source of electricity is available.

