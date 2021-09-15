CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

CoxHealth Notifying Public Of Ongoing Phone Scam

By Parker Padgett
KTTS
 5 days ago

CoxHealth is letting the public know about a phone scam going on. The health system says people have received calls about health issues or to sell medical equipment, claiming to be connected to the organization. The callers are also telling people they are calling on behalf of a doctor, and...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Authorities warn seniors of Medicare scam phone calls

NEW YORK, Ny., (CBS) — Authorities are warning about a scam targeting seniors. The scammers prey on people concerned about their health and Medicare coverage. Seniors across the country are receiving robocalls that claim to be from Medicare. Some calls are from people claiming to be “patient advocates,” giving warnings like: “If you do not act soon, then Medicare may label you as ineligible for coverage.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Xenia Police warn residents about phone scam

XENIA — Xenia Police are warning residents of a phone scam involving someone impersonating an officer. According to police, a person has been calling people, identifying himself as Sgt. Shaw with Xenia Police and asking them to call (937) 756-9451. Police are asking residents not to call the number. They...
XENIA, OH
Gephardt Daily

Bountiful City warns of phone scam

BOUNTIFUL CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful City is warning of a phone scam Thursday. The city said in a tweet that scammers have been calling residents saying that their power is about to be turned off and demanding payment. “Bountiful City Power will only call to...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Phone scam targeting local businesses, NPD warns

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division sent out a press release letting Norfolk businesses know that there is a new phone scam targeting them. Police say the scammer calls the business, and when they reach an employee the scammer then tells them that cash from the business needs to be immediately sent out via some type of electronic transfer.
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
ksmu.org

CoxHealth Warns Its Name Is Being Used By Callers Who Are Not Affiliated With The Organization

Someone is apparently using CoxHealth’s name to gain personal information by phone. Numerous individuals have reached out to the health system reporting they’ve been called by someone attempting to connect about various health issues or to sell medical equipment, according to CoxHealth in a news release. CoxHealth’s name appears on caller I.D. so the number appears to be connected with the health system even though it’s not.
ECONOMY
aroundptown.com

Medical Phone Scam Alert

Submitted by Rebecca Green, CGH Medical Center Marketing & Media Coordinator. CGH is alerting the public to a phone scam that was recently reported. A patient was recently contacted by a female caller claiming to be the nurse of a local physician. After asking several suspicious personal and medical questions, the individual realized that the female was not a nurse. Unfortunately, personal and Medicare information had already been given to the caller.
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

Scammers spoof CoxHealth's name, try to steal patients' info

CoxHealth warned patients Sept. 14 of a phone scam in which someone posing as the Springfield, Mo.-based health system tries to sell patients medical equipment or steal their personal information. The health system said numerous people have reported being called by someone attempting to connect about various health issues, including...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wtloam.com

Lake Cumberland District Health Department Issues Phone Scam Warning

Officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department are warning the community about phone scams targeting people in the region. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Health Department officials said they had reports of scammers presenting themselves as members of the LCDHD. The Health Department officials say they will never ask for personal information over the phone. They also request that if you think you have been reached by the Health Department in error to hang up and call them at (606) 678-4761 to confirm directly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Caller Id
WOWK

Public Service Commission warns about new Suddenlink phone scam in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is warning customers about a new phone scam involving Suddenlink. The scammer identifies themselves as a Suddenlink representative and explains that the company is upgrading customers’ equipment to improve service quality. The scammer then says they promise a $40 credit and free service for November and December but that the customer must pay $200 for new equipment, requesting the customer’s banking information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
siouxlandproud.com

SCPD warning public of water bill scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is warning people of another phone scam based on reports from the community. SCPD posted on Facebook of people receiving calls from the City of Sioux City claiming their water bill is late. The call goes on to say if it’s not paid, the city will shut their water off.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Boston University

Phone, Email Scams Target Asian, Other BU Students

BUPD has important tips to avoid being victimized, warns community to be on their guard. Four scams in the last 10 days—one involving elaborate videoconferencing and caller ID spoofing—have defrauded BU students of thousands of dollars, in one case $150,000. The Boston University Police Department (BUPD) is strongly suggesting protective precautions by students.
BOSTON, MA
wlds.com

Central IL BBB Reminds Public of Employment Scams As More People Head Back to Work

The Better Business Bureau says people need to be on the look out for being scammed by potential employment offers. Central Illinois Better Business Bureau CEO and President Jessica Tharp says that employment scams have become one of the top problems that pilfer unknowing individuals out of money who are trying to find a job: “A lot of people have transitioned to working from home, and so they are looking for ways to continue working from home maybe with a new employer if they have been put out of work due to the pandemic or what have you. So, they do an interview with a business, and it can even be a video interview we’ve been told, where they actually hear a real person asking them questions about the job and eventually they are offered the job, asked to fill out some employment forms including something for direct deposit. Here’s where the scam comes in. So, you are providing your banking information, your personal information, so that they can direct deposit your paycheck – only unfortunately, we find out that’s not the case. Instead of depositing money in your account, they are in fact, withdrawing money out of it.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Public Service Commission alerts customers about scam

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Service Commission is warning customers about a new phone scam. PSC officials say in most instances, the caller identifies themselves as a Suddenlink representative and explains the company is upgrading customers’ equipment in order to improve the quality of service. The customer is promised...
HUNTINGTON, WV
cvillecountry.com

AARP Virginia warns of phone scam

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The AARP is warning people about a scam happening across Virginia of someone calling people claiming to be with “AARP Security Systems”… or something similar sounding. AARP Virginia is told the first question the scammer asks the person is if they own their own home, and then they hang up. There’s been no one reportedly who’s lost money or sensitive information, but AARP says that could change.
VIRGINIA STATE
Spencer Evening World

ISP Bloomington warns of area phone scam

The Indiana State Police Bloomington Post received several complaints this week from local citizens reporting a phone scam. ISP receives numerous reports of phone scams each year, but this particular scam has drawn specific attention to the area. The scammer called local citizens with the Caller ID showing “Indiana State...
INDIANA STATE
kotatv.com

Phone scams put the community at risk

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills. Many people have been experiencing scam calls pretending to be the police department informing you of a warrant. One way to identify if the call you are receiving is a scam is...
RAPID CITY, SD
NJ.com

Cops issue phone scam warnings after woman duped out of $19,200

Woodbridge police are warning of a pair of scams that have targeted residents — one of which cost a woman $19,200. The woman sent money to an address in Arkansas on Aug. 31 after being tricked into believing she won the Publisher Clearing House sweepstakes, police said. She thought she was sending payment to cover “fees” to claim her winnings. The woman reported the fraud to police on Wednesday.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona attorney general warns of 'unauthorized purchase' phone scams

PHOENIX - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to look out for "unauthorized purchase" phone scams. The scam typically starts with a phone call or robocall from someone claiming to be with a large retail company. The person pretends to confirm a purchase of a high priced item,...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy