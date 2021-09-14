CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As states take the lead in vaccine passports, Biden could still step up

Antelope Valley Press
 8 days ago

The Biden administration last spring said it would take the lead in creating optional digital credentials for people to show they’ve been vaccinated against the Coronavirus — so-called vaccine passports — for businesses and other venues that want to impose vaccination requirements. Since the administration hasn’t realized that goal, several states are now setting up their own systems. Meanwhile, the first hints have appeared of a potential market in fake vaccine credentials.

wfxb.com

Biden Announces New Steps in Covid-19 Vaccine Push

Yesterday, President Biden announced a vaccine push that imposes rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff. The new requirements will apply to as many as 100 million Americans which is close to two-thirds of workers in America. In a speech last night Biden said “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us”. He also said vaccinated Americans were growing frustrated with the 80 million people who have not received the vaccine and are fueling the spread of the Coronavirus. Biden’s new plan which is directed at the Labor Department and requires all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested once a week. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines for each employee if they don’t comply. Biden also signed executive orders requiring all government employees to be vaccinated with no option of regular testing and another order directing the same be applied to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government and announced he would require health care workers at facilities receiving funds from Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated as well.
U.S. POLITICS
West Virginia Record

Morrisey say vaccine mandates, passports could violate rights

CHARLESTON — In a legal opinion released Friday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says vaccine mandates and passports could violate fundamental rights. “There should be no reason for hesitation in passing a ban on vaccine mandates or passport requirements or, at a minimum, requiring religious or medical exemptions in such requirements,” Morrisey said. “President Biden has shown us the pathway of what not to do. We need to encourage and suggest, but not mandate, our way to public health. I will be in litigation against the Biden Administration very soon to protect West Virginians from this historic overreach.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iola Register

Biden should lead global vaccine charge

President Joe Biden has a huge opportunity in the next few months to regain his footing as a foreign policy president after the fall of Kabul — a chance to demonstrate that the United States can still lead and to push back against China. It’s an opportunity he can’t afford...
U.S. POLITICS
Sandusky Register

Biden vaccine mandate could boost local effort

SANDUSKY — President Joe Biden’s new vaccination mandates for large employers and health care organizations, if they survive political and legal challenges, will apply new pressure in local counties that have lagged in getting people vaccinated. Statistics available Monday show about 54% of Erie County’s population has received at least...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves says Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is diversion to take eyes off Afghanistan, says state will take issue to court

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that Democratic President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements are “clearly unconstitutional” and said he believes Biden issued the mandate to try to distract the world from the fallout over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. “This is the same bait and...
JACKSON, MS
KGW

'It's still too soon': Local, state officials unsure what Biden's vaccine mandates mean for Oregon's requirements

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, local and state officials were working to figure out what new national COVID-19 vaccine mandates, covering federal workers, large employers and healthcare staff, meant for an already changing landscape of requirements in Oregon. President Joe Biden announced Thursday he’s directing the Labor Department to require...
OREGON STATE
AL.com

Alabama among 17 states banning COVID vaccine passports

Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry about lockdowns and mask mandates, are taking away the powers that state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. A Kaiser Health News review of hundreds of pieces of legislation found that,...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

What to know about the Biden administration's new travel rules

The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and foreigners alike who want to fly to the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The sweeping rules, which take effect in November, will replace a...
TRAVEL
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Texas Politics Digest

With Biden’s New OSHA Vaccine Requirements, Federal Government Takes Further Step To Protect Texans’ Health and Safety From Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday, Texas Democrats celebrated the announcement that as part of President Biden’s COVID-19 Action Plan, OSHA will develop a rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate either vaccines or a weekly negative COVID test. The requirements will directly affect around 100 million Americans — a direct step to keeping nearly a third of our country safe from COVID-19. The 100+ cutoff means the rule will apply to Texas’ state government.
TEXAS STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Biden launches plan to address ‘silent killer’

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is moving to protect workers and communities from extreme heat after a dangerously hot summer that spurred an onslaught of drought-worsened wildfires and caused hundreds of deaths from the Pacific Northwest to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. Under a plan announced Monday, the departments of Labor, Health and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

