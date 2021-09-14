As states take the lead in vaccine passports, Biden could still step up

Yesterday, President Biden announced a vaccine push that imposes rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff. The new requirements will apply to as many as 100 million Americans which is close to two-thirds of workers in America. In a speech last night Biden said “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us”. He also said vaccinated Americans were growing frustrated with the 80 million people who have not received the vaccine and are fueling the spread of the Coronavirus. Biden’s new plan which is directed at the Labor Department and requires all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested once a week. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines for each employee if they don’t comply. Biden also signed executive orders requiring all government employees to be vaccinated with no option of regular testing and another order directing the same be applied to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government and announced he would require health care workers at facilities receiving funds from Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated as well.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO