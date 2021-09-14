Retired teacher association holding in-person events again

After holding a series of virtual meetings, members of the Lewisville Area Retired School Association are ready to hold in-person events.

Members in the group are gathering at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Lewisville ISD's Bolin Professional Learning Center on Main Street in Lewisville. The celebration includes surprise entertainment and refreshments.

Attendees are encouraged to bring books for the Children’s Book Project that are gently used or new and non-perishable foods that will be donated to a local food bank.

Contact Susan Wrenn at sesw1@verizon.net or 972-221-1989 for more information.