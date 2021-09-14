CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisville, TX

Retired teacher association holding in-person events again

By Priya Leal For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago

After holding a series of virtual meetings, members of the Lewisville Area Retired School Association are ready to hold in-person events.

Members in the group are gathering at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Lewisville ISD's Bolin Professional Learning Center on Main Street in Lewisville. The celebration includes surprise entertainment and refreshments.

Attendees are encouraged to bring books for the Children’s Book Project that are gently used or new and non-perishable foods that will be donated to a local food bank.

Contact Susan Wrenn at sesw1@verizon.net or 972-221-1989 for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Tree splendor on campus

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article first appeared in the September/October 2021 edition of Denton County magazine. Visitors to the University of North Texas will quickly notice that the Mean Green campus has plenty of green with a mellower disposition. Earlier this year, UNT won its 13th consecutive award from the Arbor...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy