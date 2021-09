GREENSBORO – In a way, Jordan Surenkamp could be following in the footsteps of Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego. Surenkamp, who has been the NBA franchise’s head video coordinator and has been with the team since 2018, will coach the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm during the 2021-22 season. Though Borrego didn’t go directly from video to the bench, his entry into the NBA in 2003 came as an assistant video coordinator for Coach Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs.

