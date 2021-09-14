Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires – 2,000 in Spokane area – and plans $18-plus per hour average salary
Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and other incentives. Last week, package delivery company UPS promised to handout job offers in 30 minutes after candidates apply for many of the 100,000 holiday workers it plans to hire.www.spokesman.com
