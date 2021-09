The world of mommy vlogging is getting pretty disturbing…. Influencer Jordan Cheyenne was SLAMMED on social media last week for an upsetting clip featuring her 9-year-old son. The YouTuber, who markets herself as a “beauty and lifestyle content creator,” has frequently posted vlogs over the years about raising her son Christian as a single mom. But in this particular instance, followers got a peek behind the curtain at the uncomfortable way this content gets made.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO