Cherokee, IA

Ronald Lee Wolterman: Service times

 7 days ago

Ronald Lee Wolterman, 74, of Cherokee, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, surrounded by his family at Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the First Church of Christ in Cherokee. Pastor Gregg Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cherokee. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Military honors will be conducted by the Cherokee VFW L.A. Wescott Post 2253 and the Cherokee American Legion.

