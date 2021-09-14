Hurricane/Tropcial Storm Nicholas Brief by Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference this afternoon to discuss the ongoing threat from Tropical Storm Nicholas. As of this afternoon Nicholas is moving slowly over Louisiana. It is expected to stall here and dissipate, however the National Weather service maintains that we will continue to see precipitation through the weekend. The heaviest amounts of rain have shifted to the portion of SE Louisiana that was hit by Hurricane Ida.www.westcentralsbest.com
