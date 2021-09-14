CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont to Seek Sixth Extension of Emergency Powers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legislature will likely reconvene before the end of September, but the Transportation Climate Initiative will not be on the agenda, officials said Tuesday. Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he would recommend the legislature extend his emergency declarations related to the pandemic at least until the start of the next legislative session in February, but the length of the extension was still a topic of debate Tuesday afternoon.

