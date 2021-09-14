CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser's 'Professionals' Picked Up By The CW

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessionals, starring Tom Welling who is known for Smallville, Brendan Fraser who is known for The Mummy and Doom Patrol, and Elena Anaya, has been picked up by The CW. The series has already aired in various international markets and will make its way to the U.S. via The CW.

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
codelist.biz

▷ The CW Network acquires LEONINE Studios international action series PROFESSIONALS with …

15.09.2021 – 10:07. September 15, 2021 Burbank / Munich ─ The US broadcaster The CW Network has the broadcasting rights to the international action series PROFESSIONALS with Tom Welling (SMALLVILLE, PARKLAND), Brendan Fraser (TRUST, DIE MUMIE) and Elena Anaya (WONDER WOMAN, THE SKIN I LIVE IN) acquired from LEONINE Studios in collaboration with Rainmaker Content. The CW will announce the start date of the first broadcast shortly.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Who Should Brendan Fraser Play in the MCU?

The idea that’s being passed around at the moment when it comes to Brendan Fraser being welcomed into the MCU is one of those that a person can’t help but think is innovative, but also something that might be kind of a joke that only the creator would be taking seriously. Creating a Brendan Fraser persona in the MCU that’s essentially just the regular guy, no superpowers, no special abilities, and nothing other than his own wit and appearance, is something that some folks apparently might like to see. To be honest, a lot of people might call that the dumbest idea ever since even the show The Doom Patrol that’s now heading into its third season has him voicing the part of an extraordinary character. But others might actually think that hinging the fate of the universe around Fraser might be a good idea. Seriously, it sounds like something that a group of teenagers might have come up with while getting baked at a friend’s house while playing Fortnite. Maybe that’s too cliche or out of date, but it does sound accurate.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Brendan Fraser Film Is Now Available To Watch For Free

Beloved actor Brendan Fraser made headlines this week after one of his classic movies, Encino Man, (also known as California Man in the US) began streaming on YouTube Movies. Fraser, who has been in the film industry for over thirty years, starred in the 1992 film alongside Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things) and Pauly Shore (Son in Lafraw, Bio-Dome). In Encino Man, Fraser portrays a character named Linkovich “Link” Chomovsky, a caveman from the first ice age rediscovered in 20th century LA after being dug up in a block of ice by two teens.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Welling
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Elena Anaya
nickiswift.com

The Injuries That Changed Brendan Fraser's Career

Brendan Fraser was a popular actor throughout the '90s and early 2000s, often combining his knack for comedy with his willingness to embrace physically demanding roles. Fans grew to love him thanks to his performances in fun films such as "Encino Man," "The Mummy" series, "George of the Jungle," and "Mrs. Winterbourne," and he worked steadily for many years.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europol#Cw Network#Leonine Studios#Rainmaker Content#Most Media#Jeff Most Productions#Nent Group#Co Showrunners#Hollard Film Guarantors#Completion Guarantee
TVLine

Dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Unveils Full Cast — See Who's Playing Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv, Cousin Carlton

Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the full cast for Bel-Air, the highly anticipated, dramatic reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The ensemble includes Adrian Holmes (Arrow, 19-2) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks.
TV SERIES
Variety

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries. On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent entertainment industry figures, including Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. The goal is to provide enough innoculations to vaccines to immunize 70% of the global population by mid-2022. “COVID-19 is now a man-made pandemic of apathy,” the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
South Africa
The Hollywood Reporter

Jurnee Smollett Shares Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “He Threw His Entire Being Into Each Moment”

Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death.  Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Kate Winslet Wins Best Limited Series Actress for Playing “Imperfect, Flawed Mother” in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet took home the award for lead actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie during Sunday night’s 2021 Emmy Awards. The actress beat out other nominees Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). When accepting the award, Winslet was quick to honor her fellow nominees, noting that the time calls for “women having each other’s backs. … I support you. I salute you. I am proud of all of you.” Winslet described Mare of Easttown as a “cultural moment” that “brought people together” and “gave people something to talk about other than...
MOVIES
TVLine

TV's Animated Specials, Ranked: Lucifer, PEN15, Supernatural, Fringe and 9 More Memorable One-Off Episodes

The Winchester brothers, Raymond Reddington and the Devil himself are among the lucky TV characters to have found themselves in cartoon form. While animated television specials have popped up numerous times over the decades, the coronavirus pandemic has forced even more series — including some you might not expect — to get creative with different art forms as live-action TV production halted during the last 18 months. In recent weeks, Hulu’s PEN15 and Netflix’s Lucifer have both experimented with animation, but where do those episodes rank among the rest of television’s animated specials?
TV SERIES
soapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/21: Sonny Gets the Shock of His Life!

These GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers promise a can’t-miss episode today! Brook Lynn needs Chase, Anna has Peter in her sights, Michael and Willow discuss the future, Maxie steps in it with Austin, and Jason and Carly profess their love even as Sonny returns home to the shock of his life! Shocks all around, really!
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy