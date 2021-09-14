Personalized Or Custom Gift Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | Spencer Gifts, Disney, CafePress, American greeting

The global Automotive plastic market was valued at USD 29.22 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 67.51 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1 percent. Automotive plastic market is driven by the increase in usage of the automobile, such as personal cars, lightweight commercial vehicle, increase in global population. An average car consists of 5.8% to 10% of plastics in terms of overall vehicle weight, Plastic is light weight material, as compare to metal. Plastic offer enhanced properties, such as high impact strength, it can be easy mold, improved aesthetics, and it helps in reducing weight, as compared to conventional automotive components. Increase in Global vehicle ownership per capita, in 2010 it was 148 vehicles in operation per 1000 people which is increased to 174 vehicles per 1000 people in 2013. China has the largest motor vehicle fleet in the world, with 322 million motor vehicle.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO