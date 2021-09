The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame (FVAHOF) is accepting nominations of outstanding visual, literary, media and performing artists for its 2022 class of inductees. Anyone may submit a name for consideration and there is no fee. The nomination form is at foxvalleyartshalloffame.org. The deadline for nominations is Monday, November 1, 2021, and 2022 honorees will be announced at a January 2022 press conference. The inductees will be feted at a grand gala Friday, April 22, 2022, at Villa Olivia in Bartlett, which will include FVAHOF 2020 inductees because that event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please send an Email to [email protected]

AURORA, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO