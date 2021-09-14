Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

Considering how nutritional food products cease to lose their demand in the world, manufacturers of food products are making efforts to offer such products in easy-to-consume formats. Moreover, consumption of frozen, chilled or refrigerated food products is gaining traction, particularly in urban settings. Persistence Market Research's latest study reveals that factors as such have played an instrumental role in driving the sales of chilled soup in several regions. According to the study, the global market for chilled soup will be valued at nearly US$ 790 Mn in 2017, and will expand steadily at 6.2% CAGR to reach US$ 1,326.2 Mn by the end of 2025.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO