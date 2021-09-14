CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher Education Financial and HRM Market May Set New Growth Story | Ellucian, SAP, Workday, Oracle

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ellucian, Oracle, SAP, Workday, IBM, Unit4 etc.

atlantanews.net

Food Robotics Market Report, Size, Demand, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global food robotics market trends to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Food robots carry out various complex manufacturing processes, including dispensing, packaging, and casing, sorting raw material, feed placement, pick-and-placing products into containers, labeling packages, etc. They help in performing repetitive and tedious production tasks in extreme conditions at high speeds. Food robots also lower production costs, save space and time, improve the cleanliness, efficiency, and safety of the manufacturing processes. As a result, numerous key players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are automating the food production process and utilizing food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high yields and better precision.
atlantanews.net

Zirconium Market Size, Growth, Revenue Analysis, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Zirconium market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Zirconium market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
atlantanews.net

Polypropylene Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

Global research report called Polypropylene market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Polypropylene market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Polypropylene market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
atlantanews.net

Amino Acid Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the amino acid market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the amino acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-8%. In this market, plant based is the largest segment by source, whereas food and dietary supplements are largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increased consumer spending, growing adoption of healthy lifestyle, and expansion of the end-use industries.
atlantanews.net

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2027

The Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.
atlantanews.net

Eubiotics Market to Worth USD 10.89 Billion by 2028 | Says Emergen Research

The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.
atlantanews.net

A CAGR Of 3.9% Expected To Be Registered Between 2018-2026 for Sodium Propionate Market

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, 'Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
atlantanews.net

Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
atlantanews.net

Vegetarian Capsule Materials Market Positive Demand Outlook, Supportive Valuations | ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps, Inc., CapsCanada, Capsugel

Global Vegetarian Capsule Materials Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vegetarian Capsule Materials market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vegetarian Capsule Materials market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
atlantanews.net

Agricultural Films Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
atlantanews.net

Explosion Proof Equipment Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.
atlantanews.net

Sales of Native Starch Market to Record Exponential Growth During 2018 - 2026

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global native starch market in its upcoming outlook, titled 'Native Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global native starch market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
atlantanews.net

Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The latest study, titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
atlantanews.net

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Forecast to 2028. The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.
atlantanews.net

1-Decene Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global 1-Decene Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
atlantanews.net

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Insights, Share Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Products, Outlook, and Forecasts Report 2027

This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them.
atlantanews.net

Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Research Report | Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Drivers 2021-2028

The global flow imaging microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 56 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global flow imaging microscopy market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing application of nanotechnology in various end-use industries, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and growing focus on product quality improvement. Flow imaging microscopy is a type of particle analyzing technique, and is also known as flow imaging particle analyzer or dynamic image analysis. This method helps to identify particles in a sample depending on their size, distribution, shape, roughness, symmetry, and color. This technique examines the sample under a microscope, takes images of each magnified particle present in that sample, and then characterizes each particle through various measurements.
MARKETS

