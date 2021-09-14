Higher Education Financial and HRM Market May Set New Growth Story | Ellucian, SAP, Workday, Oracle

The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.

