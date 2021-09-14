CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Southeast Asian Farmers Adapt, Insure against Growing Climate Risks

By Marty Logan
atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal stakeholders engaged in participatory livelihoods planning in Champasack, Laos. Credit: A Barlis. KATHMANDU, Nepal, Sep 14 2021 (IPS) - As incidents of drought and extreme rainfall increase, farmers in Southeast Asia are partnering with experts to develop targeted weather forecasts to work around the threats and, when adaptation becomes too costly, buy specially designed insurance to protect their livelihoods.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
My Clallam County

New World Bank report highlights growing risks of climate change in poorest regions

(NEW YORK) — A new report from the World Bank highlights the growing risks of climate change across the world. The new Groundswell report finds up to 216 million people across six regions from Sub-Sahara Africa to East Asia to Latin America could be forced to migrate within their countries by 2050, with the poorest and most climate-vulnerable affected.
ENVIRONMENT
thechronicle-news.com

PA farmers encouraged to alter growing practices in response to climate disasters

On Sept. 7, Pennsylvania lawmakers turned to their attention to a 737 million dollar national environmental initiative, the Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative (CRFI). The initiative supports Pennsylvania farmers who take action against climate change. It specifically calls for sustainable agriculture practices that reduce nitrogen output, improve water quality, and effectively decrease negative impacts of climate change on agricultural production.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Freethink

These farmers want to salt the earth — and grow crops in it

Camila Reveles lives in one of the saltiest places on the planet. Her village, Praia Seca, is wedged between the South Atlantic Ocean and Brazil’s Araruama Lagoon, on a strip of land that is, in some places, only a few hundred feet wide. The lagoon is the world’s largest hypersaline...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Climate change raises crop-insurance cost

Hot, dry conditions caused by climate change have added billions of dollars to the cost of the federal crop insurance program. Long-term warming contributed $27 billion to the losses covered by the U.S. crop insurance program from 1991 to 2017, or more than 19% of the $140 billion total, according to researchers at Stanford University. Increased temperatures contributed about half of the $18.6 billion in losses during 2012 alone, when record heat and severe drought engulfed much of the Corn Belt.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asian#Insurance Premiums#Private Insurance#Barlis#Ips#Ciat#Cgiar#Ecom#Alliance
trust.org

COP26 summit urged to prioritise adaptation as 'climate emergency' surges

BARCELONA, Sept 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On the heels of last month's warning from the U.N. climate science panel that extreme weather and rising seas are hitting faster than expected, leaders called on Monday for more money and political will to help people adapt to the new reality. At...
ENVIRONMENT
marketresearchtelecast.com

Mixed results at the close of the Southeast Asian stock exchanges

Bangkok, Sep 6 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended the day on Monday with rises in Jakarta, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh, while they closed with red numbers in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila. In Singapore, the city-state stock market added 17.23 points, 0.56 percent, and the Straits...
STOCKS
atlantanews.net

Energy Consulting Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom | Antea Group, Tradition Energy, Verde Solutions, EMCG

The Latest Released Energy Consulting market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Energy Consulting market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Energy Consulting market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NUS Consulting, 360 Energy Group, Facility Engineering Associates, P.C., Energy Management Consulting Group (EMCG), E&C Energy Consulting, ClearPath Energy, Energy Management Consulting, LLC, Verde Solutions, ISG Enterprise Energy Solutions, Energy Edge Consulting, NV5, Antea Group, Sieben Energy Associates, Tradition Energy, Arthur D. Little & Poyry Global.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Nachos Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Ricos, Cornitos, Doritos, Gehls

The Global Nachos Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Nachos Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Nachos industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Nachos producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Nachos Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Vietnam
atlantanews.net

Pharmacy Management System Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Healthlink Solutions, Health Business Systems, Instinct Innovations, ATL Systems

Global Pharmacy Management System Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Pharmacy Management System Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Pharmacy Management System Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Visual Infosoft, PioneerRX, QS/1, ATL Systems, Healthlink Solutions, SquareUp Software, Instinct Innovations, Zipdrug, Vanuston Intelligence, SuiteRx, Datascan, PrescribeWellness, Computer-Rx, Health Business Systems, Micro Merchant Systems, C-Square Info Solution, Lagniappe Pharmacy Services, Wella Health, Liberty Software, Abacus Rx & 340B Optimizer.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hopper Cars Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2026 | TrinityRail, Kawasaki, FreightCar America

The latest released Worldwide Hopper Cars market research of 117 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Worldwide Hopper Cars Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Worldwide Hopper Cars Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are The Greenbrier Companies, TrinityRail, Kawasaki, FreightCar America, American Railcar Industries, Union Tank Car Company, VTG Aktiengesellschaft, CRRC, Amtek Railcar Industries & National Steel Car.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Traditional Ayurvedic Medicines Market Is Booming Worldwide with Himalaya Drug, Emami Group, Maharishi Ayurveda, Baidyanalh

The Worldwide Traditional Ayurvedic Medicines Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of Worldwide Traditional Ayurvedic Medicines Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the Worldwide Traditional Ayurvedic Medicines market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are Dabur, Emami Group, Himalaya Drug, Maharishi Ayurveda, Baidyanalh, Shahnaz Husain Group, Vicco Laboratories, Amrutanjan Healthcare, Charak Pharma, Botique, Herbal Hills, Basic Ayurveda & Natreon.
MARKETS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’

A challenging combination of food scarcity and climate change-related threats to agriculture are driving calls for a “transformation” in food systems, an economist told environmental journalists this week.  Those issues are expected to be discussed by world leaders at a special United Nations food systems conference Sept. 23 in New York. Channing Arndt, a development economist […] The post Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Only One Country Is on Track to Meet Its Climate Targets, Report Finds

Over 35 countries, including the world's largest carbon emitters, are falling short of their commitments to curb climate change, according to a bleak new analysis – with the exception of one lone African nation. The report found few countries are on track to cut carbon emissions and limit runaway climate change to 1.5 °C Celsius of global warming, despite pledging to do so under the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. "Even countries with strong targets are mostly not on track to meet them, while more have failed to bring forward stronger commitments for 2030," reads the report from Climate Action Tracker, a collaboration of two...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

After a summer of weather horrors, adapting to climate change is an imperative

This summer, the extraordinary heat in the Pacific Northwest, floods across the Northern Hemisphere and Hurricane Ida’s swath across the country have awakened more people to the dangers of climate change. As professionals working on climate change, we receive many requests for comments and interviews. More telling, perhaps, have been panic-tinged personal letters from family and friends as well as colleagues working in the field awakening to the real-world consequences of our warming climate.
ENVIRONMENT
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy