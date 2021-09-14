CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud IAM Market 2021 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

The increasing cost owing to cyber-attacks and compliance burden is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of cloud IAM as well as the need for centralized management of user provisioning and authentication will foster market growth. Identity access management is a business security framework that manages...

Related
atlantanews.net

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2020-2026

The Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is expected to grow from USD 17.2 billion in 2018 to USD 41.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Increasing growth in e-commerce, increasing risks of cyber theft, fraud, identity theft, need for utmost consumer satisfaction and experience, stringent regulations management, increasing demand for cloud based solutions, high growth of mobile Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, growth of consumer IAM as marketing tool, increase in adoption of IoT & big data and increase of BYOD and EFSS services are some of the driving factors of the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Food Robotics Market Report, Size, Demand, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global food robotics market trends to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Food robots carry out various complex manufacturing processes, including dispensing, packaging, and casing, sorting raw material, feed placement, pick-and-placing products into containers, labeling packages, etc. They help in performing repetitive and tedious production tasks in extreme conditions at high speeds. Food robots also lower production costs, save space and time, improve the cleanliness, efficiency, and safety of the manufacturing processes. As a result, numerous key players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are automating the food production process and utilizing food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high yields and better precision.
MARKETS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Fingerprint Sensor Market Report 2021 | Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the fingerprint sensor market size reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.50 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.64% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

PPM and IT Governance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Oracle, Microsoft, HPE

The latest independent research document on Global PPM and IT Governance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The PPM and IT Governance study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of PPM and IT Governance market report advocates analysis of Oracle, Microsoft, HPE, InLoox, EPM Live, SAP, Planisware, Sciforma, Changepoint, Planview, CA Technologies, GenSight, Clarizen, Daptiv & AtTask.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

WiFi as a Service Market projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.8%

According to a new market research report "WiFi as a Service Market by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Solution, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the WiFi as a service market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, ease of WiFi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting, and quick deployment of networks and end-to-end value chain visibility offered to organizations are factors fueling the growth of the WiFi as a service market across the globe.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

1-Decene Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global 1-Decene Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
#Private Cloud#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Management#Public Cloud#Cloud Iam Market 2021#Cagr#Download Sample Report#Iam#Purchase Enquiry#Emc Corporation#Ca Technologies#Oracle Corporation#Hewlett Packard Company#Ping Identity Corporation#Dell Inc#Intel Corporation#Allied Market Research#Amr#Allied Analytics Llp#Avenue
atlantanews.net

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Synthetic Zeolites Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Smart Buildings Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | ABB, Advantech, BuildingIQ, BuildingLogix

Any building structure that uses automated process to carry out and control construction operations are known as smart buildings. The smart building operations include ventilation, air conditioning, heating, lighting, security and other systems. Inclusion of smart building technology has dribbled down to many areas of day to day life, one such example being that of smart buildings.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Automatic Weapons Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Latest report on the Global Automatic Weapons Market highlights the recent developments and technological advancements in the global Automatic Weapons market. The report offers a bird's eye view of the Automatic Weapons market with regards to economic scenario, competitive landscape, production and demands, and consumption analysis. The report also offers a stringent analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats of the market. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market segmentation and expansion across key regions.
MARKETS
Technology
Technology
Economy
Economy
India
India
Markets
Markets
Market Data
Market Data
atlantanews.net

What Is A Power Electronic Substrates Market And Why It Matters | Ferrotec, Kyocera, NGK Electronics Devices, Heraeus

Global Power Electronic Substrates Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Power Electronic Substrates market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Power Electronic Substrates market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Healthcare Workforce Management System Market May Set New Growth Story | Infor, Oracle, GE Healthcare

The latest independent research document on Healthcare Workforce Management System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Healthcare Workforce Management System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Healthcare Workforce Management System market report advocates analysis of Kronos, Infor, Oracle, GE Healthcare (Api Healthcare), McKesson, Allocate Software, SAP, Cornerstone Ondemand, Workday & Timeware.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Laser Processing Market | Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Laser Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global laser processing market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Laser processing refers to a non-contact processing technique that offers the manufacturer high-quality, smooth, and dimensionally accurate cuts. It also enhances the damage resistance of materials and provides composites with no microcracks, making it more popular than conventional processing techniques. Laser processing aids in laser welding, laser cutting, surface modification, laser drilling, micro-processing, etc. It utilizes projected beams that can be fixed, moving, or hybrid, for etching, engraving, material processing, etc. Presently, this technology is extensively used across numerous industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, packaging, architecture, etc., for punching, scribing, cutting, welding, heat treatments, etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Pan Masala Market in India Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the Pan Masala Market in India reached a value of INR 45,585 Crore in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pan masala market in India to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Wound Cleanser Products Market Size, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition & Business Opportunities By Leading Players Smith & Nephew plc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, ETC.

The Global Wound Cleanser Products Market will be worth USD 1.97 billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market has been increasing at a considerable pace because of the growing demand for accurate and dependable wound care products to treat both acute and chronic wounds. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness a progressive growth curve over the forecasted span. It is expected to be benefitted from the increasing penetration of cutting-edge advanced wound care therapies across developing economies. The steep rise in the per capita disposable incomes across all developed economies and the affordability of high-end products throughout developing economies also contribute positively to the growth of the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Eubiotics Market to Worth USD 10.89 Billion by 2028 | Says Emergen Research

The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Orthobiologics Market Size 202-26: Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecast - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Orthobiologics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global orthobiologics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Orthobiologics are...
INDUSTRY

