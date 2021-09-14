CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTLS for Healthcare Market: A Booming Market | Sonitor Technologies, Zebra Technologies, Identec Group, Impinj

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Global RTLS for Healthcare Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider RTLS for Healthcare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, RTLS for Healthcare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

www.atlantanews.net

Related
dallassun.com

Pond Technologies Engages Independent Trading Group and Integral Wealth Securities as Market Makers

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ('Pond' or the 'Company') (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, today announced that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ('Integral') and the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. ('ITG') as market-makers for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Food Robotics Market Report, Size, Demand, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global food robotics market trends to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Food robots carry out various complex manufacturing processes, including dispensing, packaging, and casing, sorting raw material, feed placement, pick-and-placing products into containers, labeling packages, etc. They help in performing repetitive and tedious production tasks in extreme conditions at high speeds. Food robots also lower production costs, save space and time, improve the cleanliness, efficiency, and safety of the manufacturing processes. As a result, numerous key players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are automating the food production process and utilizing food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high yields and better precision.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Eubiotics Market to Worth USD 10.89 Billion by 2028 | Says Emergen Research

The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
atlantanews.net

PPM and IT Governance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Oracle, Microsoft, HPE

The latest independent research document on Global PPM and IT Governance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The PPM and IT Governance study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of PPM and IT Governance market report advocates analysis of Oracle, Microsoft, HPE, InLoox, EPM Live, SAP, Planisware, Sciforma, Changepoint, Planview, CA Technologies, GenSight, Clarizen, Daptiv & AtTask.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Laser Processing Market | Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Laser Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global laser processing market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Laser processing refers to a non-contact processing technique that offers the manufacturer high-quality, smooth, and dimensionally accurate cuts. It also enhances the damage resistance of materials and provides composites with no microcracks, making it more popular than conventional processing techniques. Laser processing aids in laser welding, laser cutting, surface modification, laser drilling, micro-processing, etc. It utilizes projected beams that can be fixed, moving, or hybrid, for etching, engraving, material processing, etc. Presently, this technology is extensively used across numerous industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, packaging, architecture, etc., for punching, scribing, cutting, welding, heat treatments, etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Chilled Soups Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2017 - 2025

Considering how nutritional food products cease to lose their demand in the world, manufacturers of food products are making efforts to offer such products in easy-to-consume formats. Moreover, consumption of frozen, chilled or refrigerated food products is gaining traction, particularly in urban settings. Persistence Market Research's latest study reveals that factors as such have played an instrumental role in driving the sales of chilled soup in several regions. According to the study, the global market for chilled soup will be valued at nearly US$ 790 Mn in 2017, and will expand steadily at 6.2% CAGR to reach US$ 1,326.2 Mn by the end of 2025.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Vegetarian Capsule Materials Market Positive Demand Outlook, Supportive Valuations | ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps, Inc., CapsCanada, Capsugel

Global Vegetarian Capsule Materials Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vegetarian Capsule Materials market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vegetarian Capsule Materials market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

EV Charging Cables Market Bigger Than Expected | Leoni AG, TE Connectivity, BESEN Group, Aptiv

Global EV Charging Cables Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider EV Charging Cables market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, EV Charging Cables market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Chromatography Resins Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Slide Stainers Market Size, Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology. It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level. Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market to Hit USD 29.62 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global orthopedic biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 29.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals current sufferers. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job. Orthopedic biomaterials are witnessing high demand owing to their use in regeneration, reconstruction, and repair applications of musculoskeletal disorders caused by falls, jerking movements, road accidents, fractures, sports injuries to prevent traumatic tissue damage/loss.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Polypropylene Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

Global research report called Polypropylene market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Polypropylene market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Polypropylene market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Boehmite Market Revenue Share by Manufacture, Demands, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Boehmite market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Boehmite market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Boehmite market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Agricultural Films Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2028

The Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 7.76 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.75 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. New and improved technologies, government financial support, large - scale application area, rapid low - cost product development and easy custom product development are the main drivers intended to drive the automotive additive manufacturing market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Explosion Proof Equipment Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automatic Weapons Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Latest report on the Global Automatic Weapons Market highlights the recent developments and technological advancements in the global Automatic Weapons market. The report offers a bird's eye view of the Automatic Weapons market with regards to economic scenario, competitive landscape, production and demands, and consumption analysis. The report also offers a stringent analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats of the market. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market segmentation and expansion across key regions.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Surface Disinfectant Market, Growth, Region, Industry Outlook and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Surface Disinfectant market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Surface Disinfectant market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Surface Disinfectant market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Kids Shampoo Market is Going to Boom | LOreal, Weleda, Reveur, Andalou

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Kids Shampoo Market with latest edition released by AMA. Kids Shampoo Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Kids Shampoo industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Kids Shampoo producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Kids Shampoo Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS

