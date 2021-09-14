CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microgrid As A Service Market to Witness Stunning Growth | General Electric, Pareto Energy, NRG Energy

 6 days ago

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Microgrid As A Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Microgrid As A Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Microgrid As A Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

atlantanews.net

Forklift Truck Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Hyster-Yale, Kion Group, Anhui Heli

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Forklift Truck Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Rumaillah Group, Clark Material Handling Co.Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, UniCarriers Americas Corporation, Hangcha, Toyota Industries Corporation, Godrej, Kion Group AG, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co.Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, Merlo S.p.A. & Jungheinrich etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Edge Computing Market Report 2021-26, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Edge Computing Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global edge computing market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Forklift Trucks Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

The global forklift trucks market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, as per latest study estimates by Persistence Market Research. Healthy growth is demand for forklift trucks is attributed to fleet size augmentation at industrial facilities as well as warehouse...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report 2021-26 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Meningococcal Vaccines Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global meningococcal vaccines market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. We...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Luxury Midsize Suvs Market To See Huge Growth By 2026 | Volvo, Acura, Alfa Romeo

The latest released Worldwide Luxury Midsize Suvs market research of 117 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Worldwide Luxury Midsize Suvs Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Worldwide Luxury Midsize Suvs Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are BMW, Audi, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Acura, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Cadillac, GMC, Infiniti & Lexus.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is expected to grow from USD 37.6 billion in 2018 to USD 74.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Growth of mobile and broadband services, increase in data traffic, increasing need for productivity and employee satisfaction and reduction in hardware costs of organizations are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of this market are increase in adoption of BYOD and extensive opportunities in cloud based solutions.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Plastic Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2026

The global Automotive plastic market was valued at USD 29.22 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 67.51 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1 percent. Automotive plastic market is driven by the increase in usage of the automobile, such as personal cars, lightweight commercial vehicle, increase in global population. An average car consists of 5.8% to 10% of plastics in terms of overall vehicle weight, Plastic is light weight material, as compare to metal. Plastic offer enhanced properties, such as high impact strength, it can be easy mold, improved aesthetics, and it helps in reducing weight, as compared to conventional automotive components. Increase in Global vehicle ownership per capita, in 2010 it was 148 vehicles in operation per 1000 people which is increased to 174 vehicles per 1000 people in 2013. China has the largest motor vehicle fleet in the world, with 322 million motor vehicle.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ventilation Equipment Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2030

Rapidly growing population, rising urbanization, increase in spending, and urge to invest in proper ventilation at homes, workplaces and manufacturing units are vital driving factors for the growth of the ventilation equipment market. To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample @. The industrial manufacturing sector has witnessed...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

North America Antifreeze And Coolants Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030

Ongoing developments in the automotive sector have led to significant product innovations in the antifreeze and coolants industry. Rising vehicle numbers, emerging economies, and increased per capita income are leading to surging demand for advanced versions of antifreeze and coolants on a large scale. This will heighten the procurement rate of antifreeze/coolants during the forecast period, thereby aiding growth of the North America antifreeze and coolants market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Plant-Based Beverages Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Pacific Foods, Hain Celestial, Kikkoman, Califia Farms

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plant-Based Beverages market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Business Strategy and Management Consulting Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Booz Allen Hamilton, McKinsey, The Boston Consulting

The Latest Released Business Strategy and Management Consulting market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Business Strategy and Management Consulting market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Business Strategy and Management Consulting market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group, Delloite Consulting, Booz Allen Hamilton, PwC, Bain and Company, KPMG & EY.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Blockchain As A Service Baas Platform Market Is Booming Worldwide with Baidu, Arcblock, Hyperchain, Blockstream, Amazon, Tencent

Worldwide Blockchain As A Service Baas Platform Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Blockchain As A Service Baas Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Oracle, Huawei, Alibaba, Arcblock, Hyperchain, Amazon, Tencent, Yunphant, Dianrong, Microsoft, SAP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Salesforce, Komgo, Baidu, R3, Blockstream, BLOCKO, Deloitte & Dell.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Exam Proctoring Market is Booming Worldwide with ProctorU, PSI Online, Talview

The latest study released on the Global Online Exam Proctoring Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Online Exam Proctoring market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Li Ion Battery Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Li Ion Battery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony Energy Devices, Maxwell Technologies, Toshiba, Saft, BYD Company, Amperex Technology, CATL, Valence Technology, Kolam, Leclanché, Electrovaya, Tianjin Lishen Battery, Shenzhen BAK Battery & AESC etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

EV Charging Station Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | CHARGEPOINT, Aotexun, Zhejiang Wanma, Beijing Huashang

The Latest Released Ev Charging Station market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Ev Charging Station market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Ev Charging Station market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Titans, Schneider, Shanghai Xundao, Nanjing Lvzhan, BYD, XJ Group, NARI, Eaton, DBT USA, Zhejiang Wanma, Beijing Huashang, CHARGEPOINT, Aotexun, General Electric, SIEMENS, Puruite, Chargemaster, Hepu, Leviton, Clipper Creek, UTEK & Blink.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Communication Equipment Market to Set New Growth Story with Apple, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics

The Communication Equipment Market report upholds the future market predictions with market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Communication Equipment market players including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market. A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Communication Equipment Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a transparent curriculum to reader's concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project. Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Apple Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Xiaomi (China), AT&T Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), OnePlus (China), Motorola Solutions (United States).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Authentication Services Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2026

The global authentication services market is forecast to reach USD 2.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing risks of security breaches, coupled with the rising number of digital identities, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, extensive adoption of smartphones, the internet, and e-commerce will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Balcony Accessories Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Sunset West, Forever Patio, Ratana, Homecrest

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Balcony Accessories Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Balcony Accessories market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Analog Timer Sales Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2027

The global Analog Timer Sales market research report has been formulated with updated and latest information of the global Analog Timer Sales market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The global Analog Timer Sales market report analyzes historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Analog Timer Sales market in each key region where the market has already established its presence. The report also focuses on the emerging growth opportunities in the global Analog Timer Sales market that are expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. The market research report on Analog Timer Sales market assesses growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, risks, threats, and trends to offer a comprehensive idea of the regional and global Analog Timer Sales market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Gold Nanoparticles Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2017-2027

The gold nanoparticles market is forecast to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Soaring need for metal nanoparticles across diverse industries and advancements in the field of nanotechnology are expected to rub off on demand for gold nanoparticles. The adoption of gold nanoparticles has been experiencing a considerable rise in nanotechnology-based therapeutics and diagnostics in the medical field. They seek adoption for applications, including treatment of cancer and tumor, along with targeted diagnosis in patients.
MARKETS

