Markets

Fiber Optic Connectors Market SWOT Analysis, Market Shares, Revenue and Future Growth

 6 days ago

The rising needs of data security in the defense and aerospace sector increase the adoption of fiber optic connectors that fuels the growth of the market. The requirement of high internet speed and exchanging of large data files also grow the demand for the fiber optic connectors market. Fiber optic...

atlantanews.net

Food Robotics Market Report, Size, Demand, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global food robotics market trends to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Food robots carry out various complex manufacturing processes, including dispensing, packaging, and casing, sorting raw material, feed placement, pick-and-placing products into containers, labeling packages, etc. They help in performing repetitive and tedious production tasks in extreme conditions at high speeds. Food robots also lower production costs, save space and time, improve the cleanliness, efficiency, and safety of the manufacturing processes. As a result, numerous key players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are automating the food production process and utilizing food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high yields and better precision.
Boehmite Market Revenue Share by Manufacture, Demands, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Boehmite market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Boehmite market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Boehmite market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
Zirconium Market Size, Growth, Revenue Analysis, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Zirconium market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Zirconium market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
Gelatin Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the gelatin market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the gelatin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7%. In this market, porcine is the largest segment by source, whereas food and beverage are largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high demand for nutritional and functional food and beverage products along with the growing pharmaceutical industry and abundant availability of raw materials.
Slide Stainers Market Size, Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology. It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level. Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.
Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
Water Filters Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2026

The global water filters market is forecast to reach USD 18.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for water filters owing to the extreme increase of waste disposal into rivers and regulations with safe drinking water by different regulatory bodies globally. Many households have started adopting the technology in developed and developing countries because of its affordable pricing.
Explosion Proof Equipment Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.
Synthetic Zeolites Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
Orthobiologics Market Size 202-26: Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecast - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Orthobiologics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global orthobiologics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Orthobiologics are...
Sales of Native Starch Market to Record Exponential Growth During 2018 - 2026

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global native starch market in its upcoming outlook, titled 'Native Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global native starch market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The latest study, titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
Wound Cleanser Products Market Size, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition & Business Opportunities By Leading Players Smith & Nephew plc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, ETC.

The Global Wound Cleanser Products Market will be worth USD 1.97 billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market has been increasing at a considerable pace because of the growing demand for accurate and dependable wound care products to treat both acute and chronic wounds. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness a progressive growth curve over the forecasted span. It is expected to be benefitted from the increasing penetration of cutting-edge advanced wound care therapies across developing economies. The steep rise in the per capita disposable incomes across all developed economies and the affordability of high-end products throughout developing economies also contribute positively to the growth of the market.
Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Insights, Share Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Products, Outlook, and Forecasts Report 2027

This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them.
Agricultural Films Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
Surface Disinfectant Market, Growth, Region, Industry Outlook and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Surface Disinfectant market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Surface Disinfectant market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Surface Disinfectant market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
Pan Masala Market in India Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the Pan Masala Market in India reached a value of INR 45,585 Crore in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pan masala market in India to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
MARKETS

