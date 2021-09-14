Fiber Optic Connectors Market SWOT Analysis, Market Shares, Revenue and Future Growth

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global food robotics market trends to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Food robots carry out various complex manufacturing processes, including dispensing, packaging, and casing, sorting raw material, feed placement, pick-and-placing products into containers, labeling packages, etc. They help in performing repetitive and tedious production tasks in extreme conditions at high speeds. Food robots also lower production costs, save space and time, improve the cleanliness, efficiency, and safety of the manufacturing processes. As a result, numerous key players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are automating the food production process and utilizing food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high yields and better precision.
