Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market is Going to Boom | Dacast, Maz Systems, Kaltura

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Apheresis Equipment market was valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Apheresis is a medical procedure that involves removing the whole blood from a donor or a patient and separating the blood into individual components so that a particular component can be removed. It is a non-invasive procedure and takes less than a few hours. Thus, the procedure is favored by the people. The procedure is also known as Pheresis or Hemapheresis. The procedure is performed outside the body and is therefore an extracorporeal procedure.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO